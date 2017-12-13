Teacher Assigns Hitler-Themed Homework Project, Complete With Cartoon Of 'My Little Pony' In Nazi Uniform

Parents in Gurnee, Illinois were offended after their middle school children came home with a bizarre Hitler-themed homework assignment. The homework appears to be modeled after the children’s book, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” But in this case, it was called “If You Give Hitler a Country.”

recycleamericaradioshow Hitler-themed homework upsets parents of Illinois middle school students https://t.co/5IHEBMux1q https://t.co/8kPXW1GXt5 pic.twitter.com/VChNI60NZz— Peter Swifen (@2peterswift) December 11, 2017

The homework features a drawing of a “My Little Pony” character wearing Nazi gear and even a Hitler 'stache. The pony is saluting an image of Europe.

MY LITTLE HITLER PONY 1) Gurnee, IL middle school students learning about Nazi Germany were given an assignment called "If You Give a Hitler a Country" - a play on the popular children's book "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie."#AdolfHitler #MyLittlePony #WTF pic.twitter.com/TXr7ehPn7x— Alt-TV (@AltTVnet) December 12, 2017

The assignment instructed the students to “create a comic strip for little kids that exemplifies Europe’s appeasement towards Hitler.” Part of the lesson was to do so using “fun and colorful” images.

Kelly Masterton’s son Michael is one of the students who received the assignment. According to WGN, Michael is an eighth-grade student at Woodland Middle School.

“I asked him, ‘Did you ask the teacher if you could use these images?’ And he said, ‘Yes,’” Masterton said. “[I'm] not sure what the appropriate manner is to use a swastika.”

The concerned mother posted the strange assignment online, which prompted anger and confusion from other parents in the community. The teacher was not named in any of the reports.

"I don't think she [the teacher] did it on purpose to be anti-Semitic. I think she was trying to teach that there was propaganda. [...] It did not come through the assignment that way," Masterton said.

